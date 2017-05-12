Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that Montana has a lemon law for defective vehicles? The lemon law covers vehicles that are less than two years old and have less than 18,000 miles on the odometer. There are some other exclusions. Contact the Montana Office of Consumer Protection to learn what you can do if you think you bought a lemon.

For more information, please visit the Money Problems section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.