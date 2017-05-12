Klauzer will address 2017 graduates at commencement ceremony at Dickinson State

DICKINSON, N.D. – Dickinson State University (DSU) student Jalyn Klauzer will address the graduates at the 97th spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 13, at in Scott Gymnasium.

Jalyn is from Baker, Montana, and is the daughter of Barb Klauzer and best buddy to her pup Millie. She will be graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Studies with an Integrated Range Management option and minor in Leadership Studies. During her time at DSU, Klauzer participated in the Theodore Roosevelt Honors Leadership Program where she has served as a student assistant director for three years. She also participated in Range Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau and played on the women’s basketball team. Outside of DSU, Klauzer works at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange and, after graduation, plans to manage her family’s cattle ranch.

A total of 197 students are eligible to participate in the ceremony; this number includes all spring and summer 2017 graduates, as well as students who graduated last fall but did not participate in the December ceremony. Five students will also graduate with Theodore Roosevelt Honors Leadership Program distinction.