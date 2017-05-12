Daniel steps down as the university’s athletic director

DICKINSON, N.D. – Dickinson State University announced today that Tim Daniel would be stepping down as the university’s athletic director.

Daniel joined DSU faculty in 1989 where he taught health and physical education and coached. Prior to being named director of intercollegiate athletics in 2011, Daniel served as the head men’s and women’s golf coach, assistant track & field coach, head women’s track & field coach, assistant men’s basketball coach and head men’s basketball coach.

Pete Stanton, head football coach for the Blue Hawks, will assume the role of interim director of intercollegiate athletics in addition to his coaching responsibilities.

“It has been an honor to lead the athletics department at DSU these past six years,” said Daniel. “I worked with some amazing coaches and students. I hope that I have been able to make a difference in the lives of students and I look forward to continuing to serve the university by working with Pete for a smooth transition.”

Mitzel said the university will conduct a national search for the position next spring.

“We are thankful for the time Tim has invested in the athletic department. Tim has achieved so much during his career and we owe him our gratitude for the work he has accomplished,” said Mitzel. “Pete and his family have deep connections to Dickinson and the DSU athletic department. He has demonstrated leadership in coaching and I am confident he will be able to lead in this area.”