Baker Spartan Track

By Lilly Hanson

The Baker High School Spartan Track teams traveled to Glendive on April 29 for the Glendive Elks Meet. The Baker Boys track team placed third with 65 points and the Baker Girls also placed third with 91.33 points.

Boys:

Cleet Wrzesinski: 110 m Hurdles – 1st – 15.37; 300 m Hurdles – 1st – 40.38; High Jump – 3rd – 5-08.00; Long Jump – 1st – 20-09.75.

Angus Lund: 100m – 5th – 11.81.

Daniel Rost: 400m – 6th – 55.06; Triple Jump-1st – 41 – 06.50.

Andrew Craft: Shot Put – 4th – 43-03.00.

Trevor Lingle: Pole Vault – 4th – 10-06.00.

Girls:

Wrenzi Wrzesinski: 200m – 1st – 26.61; 100m Hurdles – 1st – 15.82.

Scotti Robinson: 200m – 2nd – 27.83; 300m Hurdles – 2nd – 48.72; Pole Vault – 6th – 8-00.00.

Madison Reddick: Javelin – 1st – 119-10; Triple Jump – 3rd – 31-03.5.

Halle Burdick: Javelin – 2nd – 117-07.

Macee Hadley: 800m – 4th – 2:34.30; 1600m – 5th – 5:53.17.

Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 4×100 Relay – 1st – 51.56.

Madison Reddick, Savanah Burkhalter, Amber Durden, and Scotti Robinson – 4×400 Relay – 4th – 4:29.10.

TOP 10 – Glasgow

The Baker High School track team traveled to Glasgow for the North/East Top 10 track meet on May 2.

Mens Results:

100m: Angus Lund – 6th -1 2.00, Kory Dolph – 7th – 12.12.

200m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 22.77, Kory Dolph – 8th – 24.67.

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 14.83.

4×100 Relay: Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 45.14.

Shot Put: Andrew Craft – 6th – 43-04.50, Josh Stutts – 9th – 40-6.50.

Discus: Javon DeGrand-7th-119-08

Long Jump: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 20-08.25.

Triple Jump: Daniel Rost – 2nd – 41-00.00.

Women’s Results:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 12.83, Katie Wang – 10th – 13.88.

800m:Macee Hadley – 5th – 2:32.29.

1600m: Mariah Miller – 8th – 6:12.49.

110m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.01.

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 46.39, Scotti Robinson – 4th – 49.33.

4×100 Relay: Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 1st – 51.51.

4×400 Relay: Madison Reddick, Savanah Burkhalter, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 4th – 4:23.72.

Javelin: Madison Reddick – 2nd – 117-03, Halle Burdick – 8th – 102-07.

Pole Vault: Scotti Robinson – 4th – 8-06.00.

Triple Jump: Madison Reddick – 3rd – 31-05.50.

Miles City

The Baker High School Spartan Track team traveled to Miles City on May 6 to compete in the John Polich Invitational Track Meet. The Baker Boys track team placed 5th with 43 points and the Girls placed 2nd with 76 points.

Men’s Results(top 6):

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.10.

300m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 40.21.

4×100 Relay: Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Cleet Wrzesinski – 3rd – 44.54.

Shot Put: Andrew Craft – 3rd – 43-06.00.

Javelin: Kory Dolph – 5th – 148-11.

Long Jump: Cleet Wrzesinski – 6th – 19-03.25.

Triple Jump: Daniel Rost – 3rd – 39-01.25, Riley O’Donnell – 6th – 37-00.25.

Women’s Results (top 6):

200m: Scotti Robinson – 1st – 27.77, Savanah Burkhalter – 5th – 29.33.

400m: Madison Reddick – 4th – 1:04.65, Macee Hadley – 5th – 1:05.73.

800m: Macee Hadley – 4th – 2:32.64.

1600m: Mariah Miller – 6th – 6:05.89.

100m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.70.

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 46.09, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 48.21.

4×100 Relay: Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson – 1st – 51.21.

Javelin: Madison Reddick – 1st – 117-07, Halle Burdick – 3rd – 114-08.

High Jump: Katie Wang – 5th – 4-08.00, Alivia Schultz – 5th – 4-08.00.