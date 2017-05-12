Baker Fire Department Mondak Fire Academy

The Baker Fire Dept, held their 3rd annual Mondak Fire Academy on April 28 – 30.

Fifty fire fighters from all around eastern Montana and western North Dakota attended.

There were five stations, two live fire burn trailers, low angle rope rescue, SCBA confidence trailer, and a pump operations class with a type 1 pumper.

On Friday night was rookie night of the academy. The instructors showed new fire fighters how to put their gear on properly, and use of their SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus) and how to be efficient doing it. There were 20 fire fighters that participated.