Baker Chamber of Commerce Meets

By Sherry Vogel

The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 4 at noon at The Tavern.

Seven members enjoyed lunch as they discussed the upcoming promotions and business happenings in the community.

The Chamber received the resignation of Katie Brawley who has been the Director of the Chamber of Commerce since last fall. An ad is being run in the Fallon County Times. Local residents interested in promoting Baker and its area businesses are encouraged to apply.

Chamber members helped assist Ace Hardware when they hosted their Customer Appreciation Day last month. It was a beautiful day and the store had a nice turnout. Customers enjoyed great savings and a delicious lunch.

The Chamber was pleased to learn that the Southeastern Montana Health Fair drew a large crowd this year. Carol Zachmann, FMC Angels program, shared the need for volunteers to come in and sit with patients while their families take a break.

Upcoming events discussed were: State High School Rodeo Finals to be held June 5-10. The Chamber will sell concessions the night of the Cowboy Prom on June 8. Other upcoming events are Baker Car Show on June 3 and the Whammo Mammo Golf Tournament on June 10.

Next meeting will take place on June 8 at Get’em Here.