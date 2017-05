Earlier this year Miss Parker had the students from grades 1-12 write letters and create artist trading cards to exchange with two other school in the U.S. One place they sent the cards was to Steelton, Pennsylvania. May 4th, the students received a box full of letters and Hershey chocolate from them. Students are excitedly writing their new pen pals a return letter. Perhaps the writing of all these letters will keep the tradition of snail mail going strong!

Related