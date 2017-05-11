Red Butte Ramblers News

The seventh meeting of the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H club was called to order by Haylee Barkley on April 2, 2017.

By Sayge Barkley

The seventh meeting of the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H club was called to order by Haylee Barkley on April 2, 2017. We got approved for a People Partner Grant to continue the road sign project in the area. Demonstrations were done to finish up the year. Spring livestock judging was on April 17. Some activities coming up are 4-H camp on June 13-15, and the Oreo Trip on June 27-29. Some workshops that have been done this year are woodworking, cooking, and sewing. Our next meeting is on May 23, at 4 p.m. We will be cleaning highway, and having our end of the year picnic. We will also be discussing our 4-H tour this summer.