Funeral service for Montie Sipma, 99, of Baker, Mont. were held on May 11, 2017, at the American Lutheran Church, Baker, Mont. with Pastor Patricia Callaghan officiating. Burial followed in the family plot of the Bonnievale Cemetery.

Montie passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Superior Care in Baker, Mont.

Montie was the fourth child of ten born to Roy and Hattie (Egtvet) Johnson on January 24, 1918 in Baker, MT. When they brought Montie home from the hospital to the old homestead shack 25 miles south of Baker, it was below zero. They heated rocks and put in Montie’s blanket to keep her warm on the ride home with their team and sled.

Montie attended school at the Chimney Creek School south of Baker in the Bisher area and graduated from the 8th grade. She then went to work for the Sipma’s in the Knobs area. In 1937 she and Clarence Sipma were married in Miles City, MT and no children were born to this union. They went to Idaho for a short time then came back and worked for ranchers in the Bisher area. They bought the Chapman house and moved it to a piece of land among scoria hills that belonged to Clarence’s mother, where they made their home.

In 1987 they moved into Baker during the winters. Clarence passed away in 1995. Montie kept busy making quilts for American Lutheran Church Women (ALCW) that were given to the American World Relief. She loved doing puzzles and working in her yard. She moved into Quality Personal Care in 2007.

Montie was a hard worker and always kept busy doing something. She would go fishing in a dam close by their country house, she liked music and taught herself to play the accordion and organ. She liked playing cards, games, dancing, reading, and trail rides with Clarence with their teams and wagons or buggies. She did woodworking and together she and Clarence built a wagon and a buggy.

When growing up they had to ride horses wherever they went and thought nothing about riding for miles to school or to a dance.

Montie and Clarence loved children and not having any of their own they did a great job spoiling their nieces and nephews. They were leaders in 4-H and Montie taught Sunday school. They helped remodel homes, helped with the Chimney Creek Hall and at Camp Needmore. Montie made hundreds of quilts, someone was always getting a quilt from her. She made lefsa for all the Holidays and they spent every Christmas at the Hayden home.

Montie was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Historical Society and 101 Community Club.

Montie is survived by two sisters, Mary Lou (Joe) Wells, Colorado Springs, Colo., Joy Hayden, Baker, Mont. and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Hattie Johnson; her husband, Clarence Sipma; sisters, Ione (Russell) Coldwell, Irene (Holger) Wiman and Helen (Fritz) Tennant, Betty Jo Johnson; brothers, Earl (Buster) Johnson, killed in World War II, Lloyd (Bud) Johnson and Don Johnson; brother-in-law, Merle Hayden.

