Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•April 24, 2017 – April 30, 2017 – 23 Calls for service: 5 traffic stops; 3 vehicle unlocks; 2 residential alarms (unfounded); 1 suspicious persons report; 5 contacts for public nuisance regarding junk vehicles and debris in yards viewable to the public; 2 investigative interviews; 2 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 2 citizen assists; 1 animal complaint; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justic Court

•Jesse R. Jolliffe, Glendive, speed, exceed restricted speed limit established local authority, 40/25, bond forfeited $65, ticket issued 4/13/17.

•Kellen J. Murack, Conrad, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 4/14/17.

•Kendall S. Sieler, Plevna, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 4/14/17.