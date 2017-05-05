Southeast Electric Annual Meeting – 2017

Members of Southeast Electric are encouraged to attend the 66th Southeast Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Carter County High School in Ekalaka.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. A free Roast Beef dinner and entertainment will be offered at 5 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Manager Jack Hamblin will update members on cooperative activities. Board Chairman Dave Hayden will call for any questions that the membership may have.

Directors from District 5 and 9, currently held by Leroy Jardee and Albert Paul, will be elected to serve on the board for a period of three years. Further nominations may be made by petition of fifteen or more members, acting together, not less than fifteen days prior to the Annual Meeting. Nominations by petition, received at least five days before the meeting shall be included on the official ballot. Later nominations received by petition shall be treated as nominations from the floor. The Chairman will also call for nominations from the floor for a period of one minute during the time for nominations. No member may nominate more than one candidate.

FREE babysitting and a movie will be offered for the kids. Attendees will enjoy door prizes and attendance prizes. There will be two $500 cash grand prizes. This meeting provides you an opportunity to make a difference in your cooperative. Please plan to attend. All members attending the meeting are asked to bring the registration materials they receive in the mail. This includes your registration card and sometimes a voting credential form for organizations and ranch corporations. These documents allow you to vote and be part of the door prize drawings.

PLEASE REMEMBER THAT CAPITOL CREDIT CHECKS ARE MAILED WITH THE ANNUAL MEETING NOTICES, SO DO NOT THROW THE NOTICE AWAY!