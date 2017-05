Eastern Star Chapter #60 of Baker provided outstanding third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade students with a certificate and pizza as part of a program to recognize academic achievement.

To qualify for the Pull Up Grades (PUGS) honor roll, a student must bring up one class grade one level without going down in any other subject. Students with perfect grades can qualify if they maintain their outstanding performance.

Fifty-one students qualified for the PUGS honor roll for the third quarter.

The pizza was provided by the Eastern Star and Heiser’s Bar.

Third grade: Jocelyn Graham, Lucas Gundlach, Charlie Barth, Nevaeh Burns, Karlee Dyke, Jessa Gion, Casey Koenigsfeld, Jaxyn Lyson (absent), Wyatt Melton, Brooklyn Miller, Turner Smith (absent), Alexis Tew, Megan Varner, Kaydree Anderson, Abygale Cuppy, Cricket Wyrwas.

Fourth grade: Haylei Best, Chase Follmer, Selena Gallegos, Austin Gaub, Kayl Hadley, Sydnee Lawler, Brendon Reetz, Zander Rost, Emily Burdick, Hope Gonsioroski, Kyal Hadley, Kennedy Lyson, Kane Olsen.

Fifth grade: Madison Butori, Quinn Griffith, Katelyn Moberg, Mallory Varner, Saraya Afrank (absent), Kaytlynn Gaub, Wyatt Hagadone, Conrad Hess, Jessica “Teddy” Stark, Chloee Thurlow (absent).

Sixth grade: Jacey Gorder, Harlee Graham, Desi Hester, Rory Lingle, Codi Melton, Mercedes Runfola, Kendall Shepherd, Hallie Flint, Walker Hadley, Guy Lesh, Allanna Rabbitt, Nathan Schallenberger.