Patchwork Quilt Guild News

By Joan Grammond

The Patchwork Quilt Guild met on April 11, at the American Lutheran Church with five members present.

We sewed on the Dresden blocks and had potluck at noon.

Show and Tell: Kay Webb shared a purple and yellow Easter table runner with a center of Easter verses such as He is Risen! Thanks be to God!

Deb Barth shared an orange, gold and purple quilt with stars and squares similar to an Irish Chain.

Jean Tronstad shared a white quilt with two circles of Dresden plates with a floral center surrounded by a diagonal square of pastel colors. All of this was hand stitched. The border was also multicolored. She also had a Red work of winter scenes.

Our next meeting will be on May 9, at 10 a.m. at Thee Garage. We will continue the Dresden project.