National 4-H Volunteer Appreciation Week

4-H Volunteers are more than advisors; they are role models, educators, life coaches and friends to the 4-H youth in their communities. Every 4-H project and program involves youth collaborating with caring adult volunteers where youth are encouraged to explore their interests and receive constructive, positive support. For many of America’s youth, 4-H volunteers are so much more than tutors or program leaders, they are hope, they are comfort, they are family. They are the pathway to a promising future.

Montana 4-H relies on nearly 4,000 certified and trained volunteers to work with youth and MSU Extension Services. These volunteers donate thousands of hours to helping “make the best better” each year.

In Fallon County, there are 44 dedicated 4-H Volunteers that spend countless hours helping the youth from the County excel in their project areas and develop life skills. Fallon County 4-H Volunteers help at a County level and club level by organizing 7 County Events that include: Foods Festival, All Events Day, Horse Playday, Horse Judging, Fall/Spring Livestock Judging, and Small Projects Judging. The skills that the 4-H youth learn from attending these County Events not only offers them an opportunity to compete at the Montana 4-H Congress but also will help them in the future when they are faced with real life situations. Fallon County 4-H Volunteers also help at the County Level by volunteering to serve on committees, these committees include: Fruit Sale, Scholarship, Food Booth, Fair Awards/Ceremony, Congress Selection, Fairbook Revision, Special Awards, Publicity, and Policy and Procedures.

To put it simply, the 4-H program would not be possible without the generous support of the Fallon County 4-H Volunteers. Please join us in recognizing and thanking all the 4-H Volunteers in Fallon County.

If you are interested in joining this great volunteer program, please contact the MSU Extension Fallon-Carter Counties Office at 406-778-7110.