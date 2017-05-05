Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you can complete legal documents online? Montana Legal Services Association (MLSA) created new legal forms for divorce and parenting plans. These new forms give you a little extra help and break down the information into small bits rather than a big stack of paper forms. You’ll still need to print out the forms and file them with the court when you’re done but getting there will be that much easier.

For more information, please visit the Family & Kids section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.