Junior High Track

The JH Track Team has attended several track meets in the last 3 weeks. April 22, they traveled to Colstrip to compete. Chloe Tudor placed 6th in the 800 m Dash. April 29 found the Plevna track team at Miles City where Jesse Isaacs placed 5th in the Hurdles.

May 1 the Plevna Track team participated in the Baker Track Meet with the following results:

Girls 200 Meter Dash: Alexia Wills – 5th; Girls Long Jump: Chloe Tudor – 5th; Girls Discus Throw: Chloe Tudor 3rd, Alexia Wills – 4th; Women 100 Meter Hurdles: Dacy Buerkle – 6th; Women 4×100 Meter Relay team: Plevna’s team consisting of Jenna Paul, Dacy Buerkle, Chloe Tudor and Alexia Wills – 5th; Women Discus Throw: Sophia Dulin – 4th.

Boys 800 Meter Run: Cooper Peterson – 3rd; Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Team: Plevna’s team consisting of Jesse Isaacs, Wyatt Isaacs, Nickolas Buerkle, and Ruilin Li; Boys High Jump: Cooper Peterson – 6th; Boys Long Jump: Cooper Peterson – 6th; Boys Shot Put: Jesse Isaacs – 5th; Men 100 Meter Hurdles: Bret Edgell – 2nd; Men High Jump: Bret Edgell – 4th. Congratulations on a job well done. Keep up the hard work!