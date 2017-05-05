Gotta Question

Q: When will the annual Financial Report for Fallon County, for the year June 30, 2016, be completed and the hearing be publicly noticed in the Fallon County Times newspaper?

Answered by Brenda Wood, Fallon County Clerk & Recorder

A: The Annual Financial Report for 2016 was completed and mailed to the Department of Administration January 17, 2017.

The Auditor was in the beginning stages of tax season, so the AFR has not been audited yet.

I should also mention the AFR for 2016 was due December 31, 2016 which is why the Audit was not completed before tax season.

Until the AFR is audited the Findings of Fact are not noticed in the paper.