Free “Grab ‘N Go” evacuation bags for local seniors

By Sherry Vogel

Karen O’Dell, Senior Companion Director at Action for Eastern Montana will be at the Senior Center in Baker on May 10 at 2 p.m. to give away “Grab ‘N Go” evacuation bags to local seniors.

The Governor’s office of Community and Services has been funding the free “Grab ‘N Go” evacuation bag project through a grant that they received three years ago.

The bag that is intended to be kept close to the bedside is ready to “Grab and Go” in case of an emergency. Each bag contains a blanket, flashlight & batteries, radio & batteries, and a first aid kit. The center will have a presentation on emergency preparedness at 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, as there are a limited amount of bags available. Please call 778-3595.