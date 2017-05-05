FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 4, 2007 —

The High School and YRA Rodeos held in Baker April 28-29, drew 100 contestants. Running two arenas at the same time was something new, coordinator Dean Wang said, and it worked well. . .George Sparks was crowned king and Cassie Klos was crowned queen at the 2007 Plevna High School prom. . .Fallon Medical Complex ER and Pink Touch Gift Shop Open House will be held May 6. . .A surprise 80th birthday party for George Olind will be held May 13. . .Plevna High School Business Simulation teams defended their state title by winning the spring competition with a stock price of $178.75. Students on the winning team were Cassandra Klos, Taryl Walker and Josh Nemitz. . .Plevna Cougars will be at their district track meet May 10 in Glendive. . .A benefit for Dave Straub will be held May 12 at the American Legion. . .High temperature April 28 was 80 degrees.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 2, 1997 —

Bev Anderson was honored by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks with a certificate and plaque upon her designation as Certified Municipal Clerk. Anderson has been employed by the City of Baker for over 17 years, the last nine in the capacity of Deputy Clerk. . .Baker Community United Church of Christ has recently completed its church building addition. The addition houses an elevator that makes the church handicap accessible. . .Baker Air Service, in an effort to provide services designed to keep pilots informed of current weather conditions, has installed the Automated Surface Observation System. The original paperwork and applications were set in motion by the late Gene Huntley, and after much testing, the system will go into certified operation May 1. . .Forty-one couples danced the night away last Friday at the Plevna Prom. Tawney Windley and Terry Fried were crowned queen and king.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 30, 1987 —

Fallon County’s candidate for the 1987 Senior of the Year is Marion E. Hanson. . .Fallon County 4-H livestock judging team placed third at the Southeastern Montana Invitational Livestock Judging held April 25 in Miles City. Team members consisted of Amy Lutts, Todd Barkley, Greg Logar and Jeff Greenlee. Jeff also brought home first place for having the highest individual scoring in the senior division. Jeff is a sophomore at Baker High School. . .Fashion Cents Store will be opening soon. . .1986-87 prom candidates are Jay Newell, Mark Wandle, Rob Merwin, Jeff Sampson, Lori Losing, Danni Keirle, Kara Burns and Kim Schweigert. The prom will be held May 9. . .Kent Wood was featured at the District Music Festival as one of the most outstanding performers for the second consecutive year. . .Mike Coddington, Bill Price, Lora Williams, Tami Robinson and Carmen Rost along with guidance counselor Stephen Vaughn traveled to the campus of MSU in Bozeman April 23-25 for High School Week. . .Louis Jensen, chairman, was elected trustee for a three year term on the District 30 school board. Also elected was Eugene Sonsalla for a one year term.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 28, 1977 —

Lions Annual Community Auction proved to be a most profitable endeavor for the Baker Band. Total profit came to $350 which is to be donated to the band. They will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to perform there. . .Elected into office at the Jayceen annual election April 21 were Vicki Jackson, president; Carol Neutgens, vice president and secretary; Debbie Fink, treasurer; and directors – Joey Bechtold and Bernice Njos. . .Baker and Plevna High Schools have listed their honor students with Lori Stevenson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Stevenson, as valedictorian for Baker and Christy Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Johnson, as valedictorian for Plevna. Salutatorians are Vicki Schell (Jordan), daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernold Jordan of Baker; and Debbie Geving, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Connie Geving of Plevna. . .Carol O’Connor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin O’Connor, was one of the 64 spellers taking part in the State Spelling Bee held in Missoula Saturday. Carol was tripped up on the fifth round on the word – precipitate. . .New officers of the Ladies Golf Association are Barb Stevenson, president; Annie Williams, vice president; and Marge Nelson, secretary-treasurer.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 4, 1967 —

A photo indicates the complete scene of conditions of Baker following the blizzard Sunday and early Monday, April 30 – May 1. Traffic was definitely at a standstill until city and county crews plowed one way traffic for a starter after a committee declared it an emergency. . .Jerry Callen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion J. Callen, has been named valedictorian of the class of 1967 of Baker. John Lawler is the salutatorian. . .Jayceen officers installed at the annual banquet at Green Acres Saturday night are pictured: Mrs. Jack Sikorski, past president and Mrs. Doug Barone, president; Mrs. Leo Miller, director; Mrs. Vernie Jacobsen, vice president; Mrs. Calvin Lund, secretary; and Mrs. James Anderson, director. . .Wayne Cox escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when his plane nosed on its back in a snow bank in an emergency landing on the Bill Fried field south of Baker.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 2, 1957 —

A new spacious dining room opened at the Kit Kat Klub. . .A family of four was left homeless Tuesday when their trailer home in the Circle J Trailer Court was destroyed by fire. Jake Lutz, his wife and two children were routed out of their home shortly after noon when Mrs. Lutz discovered flames coming from under the trailer. . .Five students chosen from the junior and senior classes will attend High School Week at Bozeman this weekend. Those named are Barbara Gaustad and Calvin Newell, seniors; Julie Jensen, Jean Morton and Delmar Fried, juniors. . .Jerry Martin is the new manager of Penney’s Store in Baker, replacing Joe Weinschrott who will be taking over management of the store at Crosby, N.D.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, May 1, 1947 —

The Milwaukee Railroad will have a new speed train between Chicago and Tacoma called the Olympian Hiawatha which will save 14 hours in running time. . .Mrs. Adolph Madler and Mrs. Raymond Madler have taken over Lydians’ Cafe, which has been under the management of Mrs. C. Moody. . .The Lakeside Hotel has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Howard of Bismarck who arrived to assume management. . .The Frozen Food and Locker Plant took Arthur Clare into partnership. Mr. Clare, until recently, has been employed by the Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. He will have charge of the locker business while Sheldon Rediske will devote his time to the radio-electric business which will occupy the front of the building.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 29, 1937 —

The large W. W. Peck farm home today is no more than a small heap of ashes. A gas explosion in the basement of the house last night caused a fire which razed it to the ground in a short time. Mr. Peck and son Harold were just able to make their escape from the house. . .Mr. and Mrs. Jim Biffle are moving their lunch room from the Catron building to the Beck building now occupied by Dr. Diekman who will move May 11 into the Laker rooms recently vacated by Dr. Crary. . .Students chaperoned by Mrs. Hanson, Mr. Hembre and L. F. Bruggeman left Wednesday morning for Bozeman to take part in the state scholarship contest. Students making the trip are Virginia Baker, Thelma Buell, LaVerne Buell, Orlynn Burns, James Carey, Julian Hembre, Jack Lawler, Mary Jane LaCross, Ila McClain, Dale Smeltzer, Helen Smola and Margaret Van Hook.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 28, 1927 —

The Keirle Motor Co. has installed a new modern air compressor and at the same time were connected up with the city water and now can give free air and water service again. . .Gail Crow and Bill Mellor left Wednesday afternoon for Bozeman to compete in the scholarship contest. . .Miss Lottie Bisbee and Miss Olive F. Roll have formed a partnership and will conduct their Vanity Beauty Parlor beginning May 2 over the Baker National Bank building. . .Karl Pinnow, known as the potato king in Fallon County, has contracted to furnish the state of Louisiana with a carload of seed potatoes. . . Percy Bryson, drug salesman from Ollie, was in town several days this week transacting business.