Kellan and Brody are excited to announce the arrival of their baby sister, Destry Shay Knuths. Destry was born at 4:10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. She weighed 9 lbs. 5 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Rusty and Amanda Knuths. Her grandparents are Randy and Barb Ketterling of Baker, Bev Knuths of Billings, Mont. and Terry and Kris Knuths of Ismay. Her great-grandparents are Darline and the late Leo Ketterling of Baker, Laverne and the late Bob Pauley of Miles City, Mont., Gordon and Loiuse Knuths of Glendive, Mont. and the late Thomas and Martha Mahon.

