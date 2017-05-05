The BHS Speech, Drama and Debate team ended their year enjoying a delicious meal of pulled pork, barbecued chicken, and marinated meatballs prepared by Slade Bettenhausen with delicious salads and yummy desserts provided by the families. Following the meal and a special presentation by the seniors, awards were presented to all. First, letters were given to each and every single member; this is quite an accomplishment, to have all members of a team earn the school letter. Receiving their first letters and pins were:

Danni Rost, Rachel Rost, Jolyn Rost, Ty Tolzien, Casey Wyrwas and Ellen Widell. Returning lettermen/women who received a bar were Jaden Miller, Isaac Rost, Taiken Goerndt, Anna Espeland, Megan Greiff, Emalee Thurlow, Moriah Kesinger, Tannon Dukart, Taylyn Dukart, Bo Rost, and Devon Solberg.

Following those presentations, the following awards were presented: Most Valuable, Devon Solberg; Most Dedicated: Taiken Georndt and Megan Greiff; Most Improved: Danni Rost; Most Inspirational: Isaac Rost and Ellen Widell.