Winners of school board election

By Sherry Vogel

The unofficial tallies have been totaled! As the Times goes to print, the two candidates receiving the most votes for the two (three year term) positions on the Baker Public School Board are incumbent Johnna Koenig and candidate Quentin Burdick.

It appears that both Koenig and Burdick received 206 votes each, of the 478 elector votes cast.

Other candidates running for the school board positions were Anna Struab and Pete Rising, and incumbent Scott Rabbitt.

All candidates fielded six questions posed to them by the Baker Education Association (BEA) at a public forum held the evening of April 27, in the Longfellow gymnasium. Election took place May 2 at the same location.

Unofficial Results

Two trustees for

three year term

Total Electors Voting 478

Quentin Burdick 206

Johnna Koenig 206

Scott Rabbitt 204

Pete J. Rising 68

Anna K. Straub 189