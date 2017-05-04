Winners of school board election

By Sherry Vogel

The unofficial tallies have been totaled! As the Times goes to print, the two candidates receiving the most votes for the two (three year term) positions on the Baker Public School Board are incumbent Johnna Koenig and candidate Quentin Burdick.

It appears that both Koenig and Burdick received 206 votes each, of the 478 elector votes cast.

Other candidates running for the school board positions were Anna Struab and Pete Rising, and incumbent Scott Rabbitt.

l-r: Dena Kirschten, mc, Quentin Burdick, Johnna Koenig, Scott Rabbitt, Pete Rising and Anna Straub.

All candidates fielded six questions posed to them by the Baker Education Association (BEA) at a public forum held the evening of April 27, in the Longfellow gymnasium. Election took place May 2 at the same location.

Unofficial Results

Two trustees for

three year term

Total Electors Voting  478

Quentin Burdick            206

Johnna Koenig              206

Scott Rabbitt                 204

Pete J. Rising                 68

Anna K. Straub             189

      



