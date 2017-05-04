Grayson Rieger

Private family services will be held for Grayson Asher Rieger, infant son of James & Kelly (Gray) Rieger who passed away prematurely on Friday, April 28, 2017 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Dickinson.

Grayson is survived by his parents, James & Kelly, brother, Owen Michael, all of Dickinson; grandparents, Marc & Debbie Rieger and Ross & Michele Gray, all of Plevna, Mont.; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.