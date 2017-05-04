Cynthia (Cindy) Elsie Beyers Roberts, 55

Cynthia (Cindy) Elsie Beyers Roberts age 55 of Fruitland, Utah passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 25, 2017.

Cindy was born May 25, 1961 in Baker, Mont. to Harold and Bonnie Beyers. She married Vern Roberts Oct. 23, 1976 in Lemmon, S.D. They made their home in Fruitland, Utah. Together they have three children, Brandy, Kari, and Shane. Cindy loved to travel and spend time at her home in Mesquite, Nev. She cherished her time with her family and friends. She developed many many friendships from her time spent working at the Fruitland Store, Fruitland Post Office, and the Fruitland Special Water District.

She’s survived by her husband Vern Roberts of Fruitland, Daughters Brandy (Jim) Lefler, Kari (Ryan) Crum, both of Duchesne, Utah, son Shane (Brenda) Roberts, Taylorsville, Utah, grandchildren Desiree Lefler, Kacie Lefler, Parker Crum, & Taylor Crum, mother Bonnie Beyers of Baker, Mont., siblings Rosalyn (Darc) Duprel, Brad Beyers, Ryan (Sonja) Beyers, sisters-in-law Karen Beyers & Lori Beyers, and a half brother Kenny Beyers, mother-In-law Idawna Roberts, sisters-in-law Sherrie Thomas & Maxine Bertola.

Preceded in death by her father Harold “Buzz” Beyers, brother Wade Beyers, father-in-law Max Roberts, brothers-in-law Randy Bertola & Denny Thomas, and her Godfather Rudy Sackmann.

A visitation/gathering was held May 1, at the Fruitland LDS Church. Graveside services were May 2 at the Fruitland Cemetery. Please visit www.hebervalleyfuneral.com to share condolences.