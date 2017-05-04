Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Roy Rost, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

SERVER DISCUSSION

9:02am Don Dilworth, Interim IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

Discussion on need of backup server. Commission approved to purchase a backup server.

9:10am Commissioner Rost, returning from the landfill, joined the meeting.

9:13am Don left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF APRIL 3-7, 2017. Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week April 3-7, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

9:30am COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Board Minutes/Agendas and E-mails/Letters.

9:56am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates- Received a request from City of Baker to borrow the packer. Need an interlocal agreement. Updates given on Kenworth trucks needing repairs.

10:04am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

Road Updates- Car gate is being replaced. Discussion followed on gravel pits and cold mix for chip and sealant. Received quotes on Henke plows which are interchangeable for multiple manufacturers and more versatile.

10:17am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:21am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates – Coal Bank Culvert, projected completion date is end of the month. City box culverts; still waiting on historical society. Discussion followed as to whether or not to move forward with bid process and to include SHPO (State Historical Preservation Office) stipulation. Commission approves to wait one more week and then move forward with the bid process to include the stipulation.

10:41am Bobby left the meeting.

10:45am Shannon left the meeting.

10:51am Karen Banister, Museum Curator joined the meeting.

Contractors office/trailer has arrived and would like to make sure it is kept locked up and nothing outside so children do not get into any harm. Discussion followed on whether the schools utilize the museum and reaching out to the schools.

Shelving is up in the Doll room. Advertising for seasonal position is in the paper.

Inquired about the concrete for sidewalk, no further information at this time.

Inquired about computer rotation and if it will still happen this year. Advised to visit with Don Dilworth.

10:59am Karen left the meeting.

11:14am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

Mary presented the Growth Policy with Updates. Resolution must be published in the paper two times.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to accept Resolution 2017-13 Intent to Accept Growth Policy. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

Mary presented a written request to amend Commission Minutes of March 13-17 and March 20-24, 2017.

11:27am Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

Commission stated they will review the written request Mary presented.

11:30am Mary left the meeting.

WEED DEPARTMENT

Per past Commission requests, Dale is making a request for permission of overtime. Commission approves.

An individual would like to start a commercial weed spraying business. Concern is, he cannot make a living if the county is competing with him and undercutting. Current hourly rate for 1 machine and 1 person is $35.00. Industry standard is $60.00-$70.00 per hour.

The Weed Board is meeting tonight, Dale would like some guidance from the Commission. He feels the board would rather not increase the rates.

Discussion followed on options and how other counties operate.

Commissioners were asked if they would like to attend the board meeting. Commissioner Rost said he would attend.

11:58am Dale left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:00pm NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative Updates given.

HB473 Fuel tax will have executive action taken Wed.

SB367 Capital and Infrastructure funding.

SB305 Gov. exercised veto amendatory bill on elections by mail – will go to house floor.

1:19pm Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

911 Bill is moving through.

Last of bills will be heard Wed. or Thursday and Legislative sessions will end and be out the middle of next week.

Discussion followed on murals on County Museum buildings. Jason will re-negotiate the down payment. Commission approves the quote for the Steer mural.

1:30pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

1:45pm UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Commission reviewed Commercial Cleaning specifications and requirements. Commission approves to publish for bids.

2:11pm Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk and Recorder; Brendan Hanley and Danielle Bauwens, EBMS Insurance; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Selena Nelson, Committee Member; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Discussion on EBMS insurance flex spending program.

2:16pm Margie Losing, FMC Controller joined the meeting.

Discussion on mandated language changes.

Discusssion on additional programs that can be offered.

Reviewed plan performance.

2:57pm Julie left the meeting.

Commission and Insurance Committee will review information and decide at a later date what to accept in renewal.

3:14pm Jerrid Geving, Fairboard member joined the meeting.

3:15pm Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting.

3:17pm Debbie, Brendan, Danielle, Alba, Selena, Margie left the meeting.

FAIRGROUNDS GENERATOR BID REVIEW

Two bids were received with a large discrepancy in bids due to fire suppression system. Discussion on where funds will come from to pay for this.

3:20pm Sheila Bondell, American Legion Post Commander and Rick Stark, Veteran joined the meeting for the 3:30pm meeting.

Discussion continued on funding for generators as Lani thought there were grants or Lions Club were to do matching funds. Lani will do more research.

3:22pm Mona Madler SMART joined the meeting.

The Fair does not use hog pens but the Fair Board recommitted to paying for 1/2 of the hog pens.

Commission approves to move forward with the hog pen purchase.

Jerrid, feels that the commission, Fairboard, and generator bidders need to be on the same page.

3:27pm Lani and Jerrid left the meeting.

3:30pm Drury Phebus joined the meeting via phone conference.

VETERANS POW/MIA MEMORIAL

Commander Bondell stated the placement of the POW/MIA Monument placement is not appropriate, as a monument placed in front of another takes precedence over that monument. It should have been side-by-side and not in front or in front of the American Flag.

Commander Bondell inquired as to where the POW-MIA idea came from.

Mona stated the idea came from the County Commission a couple of years ago. The funds came from the County as well.

The Commission stated that a letter had been received by the State and required that the POW/MIA flag be flown. Discussion on need to fly only on specific dates and flag etiquette. Commissioner Ranum stated the monument company had been contacted and there is a high risk of damage or breakage of the monument if we attempt to move it.

Commander Bondell read how First Lt. Seaman received the Navy Cross.

Commander Bondell feels that it currently reflects that the community does not care about the Veterans and their service.

Commissioners stated they would like to further research the situation and get back with Commander Bondell.

Discussion followed on names on the monuments.

Commission stated that nothing about the placement was meant to be disrespectful.

3:46pm Drury ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

3:50pm Commander Bondell and Rick left the meeting.

Discussion on concrete and tiles at the monuments as well as water stain removal on the monuments.

4:07pm Mona left the meeting.

4:15pm COMMISSISON WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed revenues, letters, and reports.

4:37pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed board minutes, agendas, e-mails, revenues, letters, and reports.

9:20am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting.

Last week there was discussion on where grass clippings are to go. They will now go to the old landfill.

9:22am Joe left the meeting.

9:45am Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting.

9:48am Elin Kittelmann, Extension Agent joined the meeting.

Elin presented quotes for the livestock pens. She would like to get the 6×6 pens. Discussion on funds followed. Commission would rather not involve the 4-H funds. There is a $1000.00 grant that needs to be applied to the purchase. Commissioner Ranum feels it should be $4,000.00 out of Extension, and $5,000.00 from the Fair. 4-H Council has commmited to 1,000.00.

Commissioner Rost made motion to purchase the 6×6 pens with 8 additional 8’ dividers with Fair Fund to pay half, approximately $5,000.00, 4-H Council grant of $1,000.00 and remaining $4,000.00 out of Extention’s budget. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum, Co-Chair asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. Motion passed.

9:58am Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman, Mark Sieler, Road Foreman joined the meeting.

10:03am Elin left the meeting.

10:04am Commissioner Baldwin rejoined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Shop Updates- Updates on equipment repairs.

Road Updates- Cattle guards are installed, continue to gravel Cabin Creek Road.

10:09am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

10:11am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates- Concrete was poured at Coal Bank Culvert and they will be stripping forms today and leaving the braces until next week.

Need to advertise for bids on City of Baker Box Culvert Project, 1st street, 3rd 4th and 5th street. Bid opening will be 11th of May at 10:00am. Commission approves. Electrical pumping for the lake; it will require electrical submersible pumps; need to use the electrical outlets at the parks. Shannon was advised to visit with the City, Commission is ok with using outlets at the park. Brosz Engineering still needs the easement from Terry Hoyt. Shannon will go visit with him.

Public Input Hearing on Baker Lake Drainage Improvement (Box Culvert) Project needs to be in the paper. May 1 at 10:30am. Also need to advertise the Public Input Hearing Baker Lake Dewatering. May 8th at 10:30am.

10:30am Mark and Shannon left the meeting.

10:32am Shannon rejoined the meeting. Commission signed invitation to Bid.

10:47am Shannon left the meeting.

10:59am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

Mary wants amendments with LOMAR and wants prior amendments to minutes published. Feels what was published is not a clear record.

Planner Administrative Assistant met with City of Plevna on zoning. There is a dicrepency on whether land on the North side of town is within the city boundaries.

11:10am Mary left the meeting.

11:12am Commissioner Ranum offered discussion on the POW/MIA monument. Commissioner Rost would like to visit further with Commander Bondell.

11:15am Staci Knuths, Mike Gross, Philip Grieser; Mid-Rivers joined the meeting.

Mid-Rivers will be ready next week to transition to the new phone system.

The Health Dept. has requested to add two more phones. Commission approves.

The Senior Center currently has four phone lines and would like two more; one for a hallway and one for the back room where they play pool. Commission approves.

11:54am Staci, Mike and Philip left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

11:58am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

11:59am NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative Updates were given.

There will be no new Bills introduced.

SB367 is in Appropriations.

HB473 has had some changes to it, but in the house for vote.

SB338, the Colstrip Bill got tabled on a tie vote. They are hoping it makes it to the floor for debate.

HB6, the 911 Bill, now there is only 8 million, one of the other bills raided 2 million. It will be on the floor tomorrow.

SB278 the Procurement Bill which is on the Govenor’s desk.

The mail ballot will take a super majority (3/5) to move it, they will sit on it and it will just die.

1:45pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum asked again what the Commissioners thoughts were on the MIA/POW monument, both Commissioners Baldwin and Rost agree to have Commander Bondell show the commission where exactly the Veterans want it placed. The recording secretary is to contact Commander Bondell to meet with the Commission.

Commissioner Ranum asked if the Commissioners will be involved with the IT/Computer Tech interviews.

1:47pm

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the April Mid-Month Claims in the amount of $583,106.70 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:09pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting regarding amendments involving the language on a past Commissioners Agenda. The amendments presented earlier pertained to a topic heading within the Minutes from that same week. Commission asked for clarification on what she really wanted, the Planner Administrative Assistant stated it’s not a personal attack.

3:11pm Mary left the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to amend the Minutes for April 3-7 from: Forrest states we need a public hearing June 7th in regards to LOMR for Baker Metal. To: Forrest informed the Commission of the Growth Policy Resolution of Intent and said that a public hearing will need to take place on June 7th after the comment period has ended. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

3:20pm Dale Butori, Weed Control Coordinator joined the meeting.

3:24pm Doug Bruha, Weed Board Chairman joined the meeting.

The Weed Board met last Monday night and accepted the chemical bid from CPS of Timberland. The Weed Board recognizes the need for a price change as there has only been one price change in 14 years. The Weed Board’s proposal is to move from $35.00 to $50.00 per hour this spray season. The breakdown is $15.00 per hour per person and $35.00 per machine. Counsel was sought from the County Attorney.

Moving forward they will review the County Spray Prices annually and make incremental increases.

Discussion followed on State and BLM contracts for spraying.

Commissioner Ranum moved to accept the proposed rate change to $15.00 per hour per person and $35.00 per machine. Seconded by Commissioner Rost. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

Commission reviewed chemical bids the Weed Dept. received.

3:52pm Dale and Doug left the meeting.

3:58pm Kathy Phillips with Keystone Pipeline joined the meeting via a conference call.

Keystone Pipeline has hired a helicopter to do aerial survey’s beginning April 19th. They will be contacting the landowners.

4:02pm Kathy ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

4:14pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin read aloud Resoultion 2017-14 to Adopt Policy Manual. Julie will hand out the new manuals at Thursday’s safety meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept the adoption of Resolution 2017-14. Seconded by Commissioner Ranum with extreme reservation. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

4:20pm Kim Cuppy, Health Dept. Nurse joined the meeting.

Request to hire the chosen candidate for Home Health Aide.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to hire the chosen Home Health Aide candidate for the Public Health Dept. Seconded by Commissioner Ranum. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. Discussion followed as to why the hours were increased. Two part-time positions made into one full-time. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

4:24pm Kim left the meeting.

4:26pm Julie Straub, HRM left the meeting.

CLOSED SESSION

Commissioner Rost made the motion to move into closed session. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

5:00pm

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to meet Tuesday, April 18 at 10:00am for closed session. Commissioner Rost seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion, there being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. Motion carried unanimously.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF APRIL 10-14, 2017. Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week April 10-14, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

5:10pm Adjourn

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017

10:00am CLOSED SESSION

Commissioner Rost made the motion to move into closed session. Commissioner Ranum seconded.

Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

10:34am Commissioner Rost made the motion to go with Brenda Hoeger’s, Trent Harbaugh, and Mike Reddick recommendation and law enforcement’s recommendation to terminate the employment of Lori Hall effective immediately. Commissioner Ranum seconds the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion, there being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

10:35am Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting. Several letters regarding uninhabitable residence are being sent today. Commissioner Baldwin questioned how it is handled if the individuals could not afford the costs associated with demolition. The Sanitarian stated that there is grant funding available. The Commission requested the Sanitarian apprise the individuals of such.

10:36am Commissioner Ranum asked if the Planner Administrative Assistant could send in writing what is to be on the agenda. Commissioner Baldwin affirmed Yes, and any corrections to minutes need to be brought in earlier or bring them to us.

Commissioner Ranum posed the question as to if the Commission will be supervising the IT/Computer person.

Commissioner Ranum would like a procedure for disseminating information between county departments, her preference is it should come to the Commission and the Commission will relay needs to the appropriate department.

Discussion was introduced as to why sand is being taken out of the barn at the Fairgrounds.

Recording Clerk, Peggy Paylor, asked for permission to clarify the agenda and minutes from the Planner Administrative Assisitant.

It was clarified that the Planner Administrative Assisitant does send e-mails to the Recording Clerk with her topic for Commissison meetings and that information is copied directly from the e-mails to the agenda and the minutes as topic headings.

10:47am Kimberly Jensen, Accounts Payable Clerk joined the meeting per Commission request.

Commissioner Ranum asked to see an end of month check register for the Wells Fargo bank account.

Commission was advised that the Treasurer’s office handles the Wells Fargo account.

10:49am Kimberly left the meeting.

Recording Clerk, Peggy Paylor, informed Commission that a monthly report is presented from the Treasurer’s office for their review each month and presented Commissioner Ranum with the current report for review.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion, there being none. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder