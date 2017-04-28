Warden/Castleberry

Kiplee Cecelia Warden, daughter of Monica Smith of Redmond, Ore., and Gary Warden of Kennewick, Wash., and Conner Jay Castleberry son of Dane and Pam Castleberry of Ekalaka, Mont., are proud to announce their engagement.

Kiplee is a 2008 graduate of Evergreen High School, Vancouver Washington and a 2012 Graduate of Northwest College in Clackamas, Ore. She has taken a position with Wells Fargo in Baker, Mont.

Conner is a 2009 graduate of Carter County High School and a 2011 Graduate of MSUB College of Technology. He is working on the family ranch. Conner is the grandson of Fulton and Betty Jo Castleberry of Ekalaka and the late Robert and Ollie Sparks of Plevna, Mont.

A September wedding is planned. The couple plans to reside in Ekalaka.