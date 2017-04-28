VANS Shoes





Miss Parker’s High School Art Class has been working diligently on decorating a pair of shoes for competition the past month and a half! They had the entire school participate in the designing portion, voting taking place mid-February. Miss Parker then suggested that they combine ideas, or take little pieces from each design they liked, to create a truly interesting pair of uniquely decorated shoes!

The themes for the shoes were Art, Music, Local Flavor, and Action Sports. The students poured blood, sweat and tears into each pair. This competition is nation-wide, with only 3,000 applicants chosen to participate! Good Luck!