By Brittani Brence

In the last two weeks the Baker Spartan golf team has traveled to Huntley Project and Shepherd for Invitational meets. The weather has been good this year, therefore we are seeing much lower scores across the division. Megan Slagter took 5th at Huntley and tied for 5th at Shepherd. Though no one from the boys’ team was able to place, they did shoot a team best of 385 for the year at Huntley. The golf team has two meets remaining before Divisionals: Home meet on April 29 and Roundup on May 3. Divisionals will be May 8 back at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Shepherd. The Baker Spartan team consists of Megan Slagter, Kadon Gentilini, Morgan Rising, Rexx Wiman, Trent Collins, and Bryce Hufford.