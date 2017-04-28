Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month

April is Oral Cancer Awareness month and OCF would like to invite you to join us in our national screening campaign to end oral cancer!

By Julie Russell RN,

Tobacco Prevention Specialist

Carter, Fallon, & Powder River County

April is Oral Cancer Awareness month and OCF would like to invite you to join us in our national screening campaign to end oral cancer! Oral Cancer awareness in the American public is low. Approximately 49,750 people in the U.S. will be newly diagnosed with oral cancer this year. 132 new people in the US EVERY DAY will be newly diagnosed with an oral cancer, and that one person EVERY HOUR OF THE DAY, 24/7/365 will die from it

While smoking and tobacco use are still major risk factors, the fastest growing segment of oral cancer patients is young, healthy, nonsmoking individuals due to the connection to the HPV virus. We cannot stop this virus from spreading; our only hope to save lives is with professional involvement and public awareness. This is your opportunity to get involved and encourage friends and family to get a screening, in hopes to raise oral cancer awareness and the need for early detection in order to save lives. Together, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the world of oral cancers.

For an oral cancer screening see your Dentist or Family Health Provider today.

If you or someone you know needs help to quit tobacco please call the Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) or go to QUITNOWMONTANA.com. They have a special program for pregnant women.

In addition, for more information about HPV or the HPV vaccination contact your local Public Health Nurse.