Legal Tip of the Week

Do you know …

that you cannot be evicted from subsidized housing for being a victim of domestic violence? If you are given a termination notice due to an event related to domestic violence, you can appeal the decision. There are other housing rights for survivors of domestic violence.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.