JH Track Meet at Beach

Dacy Buerkle running the 100-m Hurdles. Ruilin Li in Long Jump. Wyatt Isaacs throwing the Discus.

Tuesday, April 18, Plevna JH Track team went to Bowman along with Coach Neal Coon and Coach Janae Coon. Competing in this event were 8th graders Jenna Paul, Dacy Buerkle, and Bret Edgell; 7th Graders Chloe Tudor, Lexi Wills, and Jesse Isaacs; 6th Graders Jaeda Paul, Wyatt Isaacs, Ruilin Li, and Nick Buerkle.

The Girls’ results for this meet are as follows: Jenna Paul placed 6th in 400-Meter Dash; Dacy Buerkle placed 7th in 100-Meter Hurdles, Chloe Tudor placed 4th in Long Jump and 2nd in Discus while Lexi Wills placed 4th in Discus.

The girls ran the 4 by 100 Relay and took 5th place. The runners for this event were Jenna Paul, Dacy Buerkle, Chloe Tudor, Lexi Wills.

The Boys’ results for the Beach Track Meet are as follows: Bret Edgell placed 8th in the 400-Meter Dash and 6th in High Jump; Jesse Isaacs placed 6th in 1600 Meter-Run and 6th in Shot Put; Wyatt Isaacs received 8th in 1600-Meter Run. The boys ran the 4 by 100 Relay and took 7th. The runners for this event were Ruilin Li, Wyatt Isaacs, Jesse Isaacs, and Nick Buerkle. Congratulations on your wins!