Thursday, April 13, Mrs. Bidwell’s Kindergarten Class had an Easter Extravaganza. Right after lunch, the third graders hid eggs in the library for the kindergartners to find later. At 1 p.m. the kindergartners had the opportunity to read their books to the third graders and then went to the library to search high and low for Easter eggs filled with coins and candy. Each kindergartner was able to find four eggs. After the big hunt, both classes went to the FCS room and creatively decorated bunny faces and egg cookies with frosting and sprinkles. They each decorated two cookies, which allowed them to eat one and to take the other cookie home to share with someone else.

