Baker Spartan Track

By Lilly Hanson

Wibaux

The Baker High School Spartan Track teams traveled to Glendive for the Wibaux Invitational on April 13. The Boys Baker High School Track team took 1st with 88 points, and the Girls Baker High School Track team took 3rd with 92.5 points.

Boys:

100m: Angus Lund – 5th – 12.08

400m: Daniel Rost – 4th – 55.09, Jaden Allen – 6th – 57.58

800m: Jaden Allen – 6th – 2:22.58

1600m: Caleb Ploeger – 2nd – 11:28.47

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 39.85, Trevor Lingle – 4th – 46.01

4×100 Relay: (Josh Stutts, Riley O’Donnell, Ty Tolzien, and Andrew Craft) – 3rd – 47.49

4×400 Relay: (Jaden Allen, Andrew Craft, Javon DeGrand, and Kory Dolph) – 5th – 4:19.26

Shot Put: Andrew Craft – 2nd – 41-00.50, Treston Erickson – 6th – 38-05.50

Discus: Javon DeGrand – 3rd – 118-04

Javelin: Treston Erickson – 6th – 133-09

Pole Vault: Trevor Lingle – 4th – 10-00.00

Long Jump: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 21-05.75

Triple Jump: Daniel Rost – 1st – 40-07.75

Girls:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 2nd – 13.28

800m: Macee Hadley – 2nd – 2:36.38, Mariah Miller – 5th – 2:49.24

3200m: Maleah Graham – 2nd – 14:09.76

110m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski-1st-15.96

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski-1st-46.25

4×100 Relay: (Madison Reddick, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson) – 2nd – 51.84

4×400 Relay: (Amber Durden, Marie Joergensen, Katie Wang, Mariah Miller) – 2nd – 4:45.08

Javelin: Madison Reddick – 4th – 107-05

High Jump: Alivia Schultz – 4th – 4-10.00, Melissa Breitbach – 5th – 4-10.00, Katie Wang – 6th – 4-08.00

Pole Vault: Scotti Robinson – 1st – 8-06.00

Triple Jump: Madison Reddick – 1st – 33-09.25

Sidney

The Baker High School Spartan Track teams traveled to Sidney on April 22. Baker Boys High School Track team took 3rd with 60 points, and the Girls Baker High School Track team took 5th with 48 points.

Boys:

100m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 11.59

200m: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 22.87

800m: Daniel Rost – 4th – 2:09.94

110m Hurdles: Cleet Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.40

4×100 Relay: (Kory Dolph, Daniel Rost, Angus Lund, and Cleet Wrzesinski) – 2nd – 45.00

Shot Put: Andrew Craft – 4th – 44-00.00

Long Jump: Cleet Wrzesinski – 2nd – 20-00.75

Triple Jump: Daniel Rost – 4th – 39-06.00

Girls:

100m: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 13.22

400m: Scotti Robinson – 6th – 1:03.92

800m: Macee Hadley – 6th – 2:33.15

110m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 15.70

300m Hurdles: Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 1st – 47.81, Scotti Robinson – 3rd – 50.43

4×100 Relay: (Savanah Burkhalter, Katie Wang, Wrenzi Wrzesinski, and Scotti Robinson) – 1st – 52.77