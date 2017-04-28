Baker PTA hosting free events

Baker PTA will be hosting free events for children and their parents April 29, 30 and May 3.

Baker Schools PTA is having a morning of Muffins with Mom Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Longfellow Lunch Room.

They will be serving muffins and juice. There will be fun games to play! All students and moms are welcome to come have a fun morning together. Mom can be a mom, grandma, aunt, family friend, etc.

Sunday, April 30 the PTA will host Book Bingo in the Longfellow Lunch Room at 2 p.m. Kids and parents are welcome to come and play. They will have lots of books & prizes to give away. Pre-school and under will need to have a parent present to play. Cost is FREE.

Lincoln & Longfellow Schools are participating in Bike To School Day on Wednesday, May 3. You can ride from home or join us at the Baker Lake Gazebo. All students who ride their bike to school will get a Clif Bar & Honest Juice at school. They will be leaving the Gazebo at 8 a.m. Come join Baker Schools PTA and ride your bike to school!