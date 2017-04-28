Baker auction professional earns industry’s top designation

Baker auctioneer J.K. Kinsey, of Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate, recently completed his training at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). CAI is the industry’s premier training program developed by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) for auction professionals.

Kinsey joins an exclusive group as there were approximately 860 current CAI designation holders in the world as of February 2017.

The three-year CAI designation program provides auction professionals the opportunity to earn the industry’s most respected professional designation. CAI is an intensive, executive development program offering professional auctioneers with instruction and coursework in business management, ethics, finance, communication, strategic planning and marketing.

The NAA conducts CAI every March at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Kinsey Auctioneers & Real Estate helps people get the most value for their assets when they are ready to sell. They have been conducting equipment and real estate auctions for 30 years, selling millions of dollars in assets annually.

Kinsey resides in Baker. To learn more about Kinsey, please call 406-772-5812, email jk.kinsey@kinseyauction.com or visit www.kinseyauction.com.

For more information on CAI, its history and its standing as the premiere training program for auction professionals, contact the NAA at 913-541-8084 or visit www.auctioneers.org.