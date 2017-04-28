Many businesses in Baker are celebrating the national observance of Administrative Professionals Week this week, April 23-29.

By Sherry Vogel

This observance, which is also known as Secretaries’ Day or Admin Day, is set aside the last week of April each year to recognize all support people who often carry a large part of the administrative duties within large organizations and private business enterprises.

This celebration is not a national holiday, but rather an observance recognized throughout most of the United States.

Local administrative professionals were honored at a luncheon held at Thee Garage Dining Room April 25 hosted by the Fallon County Times.