FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 27, 2007 —

Baker High School will be hosting a motivational session for Baker, Plevna and Ekalaka students entering grades 7-12, May 29. . .Angie Hagen of Glendive is a financial advisor with the AIGVALIC Company. She is coming to Baker Thursdays and has a space at the Senior Center. . .Wayne Sander is pictured with a big 16 pound, 34 inch Northern he caught April 16. . .N Styl is having a grand opening May 1. Mandi Arnold will be joining them soon and Mindi Murnion will join them in the Spa Room in June. . .Kelsea Wall, daughter of Sheila Sheetz, competed in the Special Olympic Area Games in Glendive April 20. . .Library aides Carol Dyke, Beth Meggers and Marilyn Wenz are shown accepting a check from Fidelity E & P Company representative Steve Stanhope. Fallon County Library is the recipient of a grant from MDU Resources Foundation. . .J & M Lumber is celebrating their 4th year anniversary and Customer Appreciation May 5. . .Fallon Medical Complex held an Appreciation Tea in honor of their volunteers.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, April 25, 1997 —

Baker/Plevna Girls State delegates are Desiree Zachmann and Amie Malkuch of Baker and Kendra Schuetzle of Plevna. Alternates are Amanda Groshans and Katie Olson of Baker and Misty Wyrick of Plevna. . .Boys State Delegates are Jon Schweigert, Chris Brown and Dan Mueller. . .Eastern Montana’s newest law enforcement officer is Steve Marx. He will act as game warden for the area south of Wibaux, all of Fallon County to the northern half of Carter County. Marx is originally from McCook Lake, S.D. . .Brandon Sochor and Ty Hill, both of Baker, traveled to Helena April 4-6 to compete in the state hockey tournament. They and eleven other players play as the Miles City Generals. . .The Community Band will present its second annual concert April 27. . .The community of Baker is sponsoring a food and clothing drive for North Dakota flood victims. According to North Dakota Red Cross, victims are desperately in need of non-perishable food items, bottled water, clothing and children’s toys. These can be dropped off at the American Lutheran Church in Baker.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 23, 1987 —

Janice Beaudry recently completed a two week program in Anaconda, a program for minorities and women in conjunction with the Montana Dept. of Highways and the Anaconda Indian Alliance. She was the recipient of a plaque inscribed Ruby B. Swan Award “Outstanding Trainee”. She said the award went to the person who had no previous heavy equipment operating experience and who had improved the most. . .Johnathan Keala Kinsey of Baker has completed the intensified course of auctioneering, public speaking and sales management and is now qualified to conduct auction sales. . .AAU wrestling honor banquet was held April 30. Election of officers was held with Ken Griffith, president; Larry Merwin, vice president; Kathy Leischner, secretary-treasurer; John Moser and Steve Gentry elected as two year board members. Plaques were presented to wrestlers who placed at the state meet which include Eric Bechtold, Tommy Leischner, Tyler Plummer, Chad Peak, Shawn Dudgeon, Dan Goeders, John Goeders and Nic Thimmesch.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 21, 1977 —

October 28, 1970, Baker Livestock opened its doors to provide services for buyers and sellers of all kinds of livestock. In 1975, the stockholders sold to a smaller group which was headed by Clyde Burns as president and nine other stockholders until this year on April 14, Duane Rindy and Ed Susa, who were part of the ten stockholders with Burns, purchased the sales pavilion as a partnership. . .Three king and queen candidates have been chosen for the Junior-Senior Prom to be held April 30. Candidates include Mary Breitbach, Susan Schell, Ruth Barefoot, Drury Phebus, Gary Cameron and Pat O’Donnell. . .Boys State delegates from Baker are John Bechtold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Traweek; Kyle Alexander, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Alexander; Terry Gill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Gill. The Plevna delegate is David Sparks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sparks.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 27, 1967 —

John Velehradsky, Army Corps of Engineers of Omaha, Neb., met with city and county officials and members of the Fallon County Improvement Assn. April 25 in regard to the improvement of Baker Lake. . .William Ware received a graduation certificate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy Case School held in Bozeman. . .Troop No. 258 holds a distinctive first in being the first troop in Baker to have four Scouts receive the rank of Eagle Scout at the same time. R. R. Rudolph, Scoutmaster, had the honor of giving the rank to his two sons, Wayne Rudolph and Terry Rudolph, also Tony Breitbach and Richard Atkinson.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 25, 1957 —

Members of School Board District No. 12 held a special meeting Monday evening, April 22, and elected L. Price as chairman. . .L. Frederic Bruggeman, music director and principal of Baker High School, was chosen outstanding educator for this area by various leaders of civic organizations here. . .Undersheriff Terry Cameron is shown in his office looking over loot taken from oilfields by four men who entered a plea of guilty to petit larceny charges when arraigned before Justice of the Peace Ed Herbst. . .Thirteen year old Giles Henderson received an Easter present in the form of a novice class amateur radio license. . .The Baker area has been asked to give a mere 85 pints of blood to the Red Cross in their crusade to fill the ever-present need for human blood. . .Recent rains have made optimists out of most of the farmers and ranchers in Fallon County and it certainly looks like the crops will have a good chance of getting a fine start this year.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 24, 1947 —

Work on the Baker-Ekalaka highway is progressing. The testing for surfacing was completed Wednesday. . .Clyde Nason, 70, retired a week ago from his position as postal clerk. Nason started here as postal clerk in July of 1927 coming from Windham. . .Two valedictorians have been announced for the graduating class of 1947, Norma Coons and James Kirschten. Charles Hayes is salutatorian. . .Junior Moline, Beverly Hufford, Eugene Kirschten, Kay Rountree and Peggy Lund will attend High School Week at Bozeman this coming week. . .E. M. Randall has purchased the J. R. Kinsey ranch at Cabin Creek, the whole spread including cattle and is taking over the leases. It joins the Randall property. . .Sheriff Andy Andolshek reports that Bentley Sinclair has been the first this spring to turn in coyotes. Sinclair caught seven coyote pups the other day and brought the litter to the sheriff’s office for a bounty check.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 22, 1937 —

Matt Staff, secretary of the Helena Chamber of Commerce, announced that daily bus service will be started the latter part of the month over the electric highway from Helena to Baker by way of White Sulphur Springs, Harlowton, Roundup and Miles City. . .L. E. Rushton, cashier of the Baker National Bank since Jan. 1931, has resigned his position at the bank. Kermit Lighter succeeds him. L. B. Price was elected assistant cashier and a director. . .Mrs. Guy Thomas is elected president of the Baker Woman’s Club. . .An opportune project for this territory would be a PDQ wind stopping project. Outside of wind, weather, conditions are favorable.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, April 21, 1927 —

Ray Lyman is surveying the territory adjacent to the Bull Dog Oil & Gas Co. well to Marmarth which town will be supplied with gas by the Minnesota Northern Power Co. Supt. F. H. Becker of Baker, who has charge of the business for the company in this territory, tells us they are making extensive plans for supplying towns along the line with gas and electricity. . .Walton Young, who has been night clerk for the Baker Hotel for several years, left Sunday for Dayton, Ohio. Loomis Wilson has taken his place. . .G. E. Skidmore and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Parks left this week for the Cabin Creek country where they will work this season on the gas wells and gas lines which supply gas for Glendive. Later they will work on those for Terry and Miles City. . .Mr. and Mrs. Harley Gapen have leased the E. V. Trout residence and will move in some time next week.