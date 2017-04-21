Wyrick released to treatment program

Chance JRandy Wyrick came before the 16th Judicial District Court’s presiding Judge Nickolas C. Murnion for a Motion for Release hearing and an Arraignment on March 28, 2017.

The defendant was released on his own recognizance to the custody of his parent in the Motion for Release hearing.

The state, represented by Ronald S. Efta, Special Deputy Fallon County Attorney, had no objection to the Defendant entering psychiatric and chemical dependency treatment subject to bond and certain conditions; unless bail has been posted, Mrs. Wyrick must return the Defendant back to the custody of the Fallon County Sheriff following completion of a twenty-nine (29) day treatment program.

The Arraignment held subsequent to the Motion for Release saw the defendant pleading “Not Guilty” to Count I: Partner or Family Member Assault, second offense a misdemeanor; Count II: Assault With A Weapon, a felony, and Count III: Unlawful Restraint, a misdemeanor.

Wyrick was released to enter treatment the following day.

The Court set an Omnibus Hearing for Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Fallon County Courthouse, Baker, Montana.