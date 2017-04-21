Will you get married in a necktie or a bowtie?

You popped the question, got a yes, and now you’re planning every detail of your wedding day. Future husband—it’s time to think about what you’ll be wearing when you exchange your vows! The dilemma is quite real: will you choose a necktie or a bowtie to finish off your look? Here are some thoughts to help you make this important decision.

The bowtie: a classic

You can’t go wrong with the traditional bowtie. Match it with your tuxedo for a sophisticated look, or dare to be different with a velvet, knit or wooden bowtie that matches your wedding’s color scheme. Show stopping looks guaranteed in any case.

The tie: a more relaxed option

Thinking of getting married in a suit and tie? Go for it! The good old necktie has become a popular option for the modern groom. From the distinguished traditional version to more avant-garde options, ties are available in endless patterns, colors and textures. You’re sure to find one that fits your personal style to a t.

Have you decided yet? If you’re still on the fence, ask a stylist or knowledgeable salesperson for advice.