Southeastern Montana Health Fair – 2017

The “biggest little health fair” in Montana

Whether you are seeking answers to your medical questions or just wanting to get out to enjoy the exhibits and have lunch at the “biggest little health fair in Montana,” the time is drawing near.

The theme this year is “Spring into Health” as the South Eastern Montana Health Fair Committee hosts this annual event to be held in the BHS McGonigal Gymnasium on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Discounted screenings and lab draws

The very popular and specially discounted screenings and lab draws will be offered from 6-11 a.m. The $35 Health Care screen includes 23 chemistry tests for cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, glucose and kidney and liver functions, as well as, a complete blood count and thyroid screen.

Additional tests offered are a $30 prostate cancer screening for men, $15 iron storage test, $25 heart/stroke risk test, $15 average blood sugar over the past three months, and a $25 cardiac and bone test.

Fallon Medical laboratory techs instruct those wishing to receive accurate results to fast for 12 hours prior to the testing. Fasting means nothing to eat or drink, except water. A reminder to drink plenty of water to hydrate a few days prior to the health fair, because well hydrated veins are easier to access.

Breakfast and Lunch offered on site

There will be a free will breakfast, from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., served by the FMC Dietary Department. This will be followed by a FMC fundraiser lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Prevention is the key to good health

The Southeastern Montana health fair acknowledges that health prevention education needs to begin at an early age, because prevention is the foundation to building and maintaining a healthy body.

With this premise in mind all students and young adults in the community are especially encouraged to take part.

In support of educating the community’s elementary age children, the health fair once again will host Baker, Plevna and Marmarth Elementary students, 3rd – 6th grades to a day of special events.

These students will participate in an educational scavenger hunt and a poster contest. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners from each grade for the poster contest. Each winner will be awarded Baker bucks.

While being exposed to the world of health care, students will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a couple of grand prizes: two bikes (boy & girl) or Baker bucks. The lucky students entered into this drawing for the grand prizes will be drawn from those that are able to answer all the health related questions correctly.

Educational health related exhibits will be on display

Among new interesting medical exhibits this year will be the Ask the Doc’s? table.

Come with your written questions to have a professional health care provider give you his opinion.

The Baker Lions Club’s eyeglass collection box will be on site to collect used eyeglasses for the less fortunate. Clean out your drawers and gift your old eyeglasses, so that others may enjoy better sight.

FMC’s physical therapy department will be conducting body fat analysis and hand strength testing.

The list of exhibitors is extensive and the offerings are phenomenal. Come on out, enjoy a fun and educational morning of health while exploring your individual health needs.