School Board hopefuls to attend forum

By Sherry Vogel

The Baker Education Association (BEA) will be hosting a public forum for candidates running for the positions of school board on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Longfellow Gymnasium in Baker.

Three locals: Quintin Burdick, Anna Straub and Pete Rising will be vying for two seats, presently held by Johnna Koenig and Scott Rabbitt, who will also be running to maintain their positions on the school board.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. The format will consist of candidate introductions and their two minute responses to pre-determined questions. Refreshments to follow.