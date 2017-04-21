Plevna resident sentenced for felony assault

Leonel Collazo Jr., of Plevna, was sentenced for Aggravated Assault, a felony, by Judge Nickolas C. Murnion on April 11, 2017 in the 16th Judicial District Court in Baker.

Collazo plead “Nolo Contendere” (no contest) claiming he did not remember the incident in its entirety, on April 3, 2016.

The brutal and deliberate attack on Plevna resident James Leach, took place in the Plevna Bar, in full sight of bystanders. The attack was carried out with such physical force against the yielding victim that it rendered him unconscious. Collazo kicked the victim in the face with such blunt force that the downed Leach sustained a torn cheek, lost several teeth and suffered a fractured jawwhich later required being wired in place.

Judge Murnion sentenced the Defendant to the Montana Department of Corrections for a term of ten (10) years with five (5) years suspended. The court recommended placement of the defendant in the Treasure State Boot Camp Incarceration Program, Deer Lodge. Upon completion of the program, the defendant will be followed by six months of supervised pre-release before any consideration of being released back into the community. The court imposed a fine of $5,000 with $4,000 suspended. The Court also ordered restitution in the amount of $21,808.25 for medical expenses and lost wages. The Defendant is to follow all treatment recommendations of the state approved mental health evaluator.