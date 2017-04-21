Miss Coon has yet again set up a simulation of a small town in the gym. Students navigated the streets on scooters to imitate driving in the real world. Scooterville included two-lane highways, a four way stop, and other intersections that are complete with stop signs, yield signs, one way signs, do not enter signs, and speed limits signs. Scooterville also has a carwash, a church, an art store, a school, a coffee shop, a grocery store, movie theatre, fire station, post office, a restaurant, hospital, clothing store, houses, and even a jail. Offenders who end up in jail do jumping jacks to pay for their crimes committed on the streets of Scooterville. Students may also exchange currency for some of the services listed above. The 8th grade class took time to help the pre-school navigate the streets of Scooterville also. Everyone enjoys learning to drive in Scooterville!

