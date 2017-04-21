By Taylor Rieger

Grains are this month’s harvest of the month. Did you know…

•Grains make up their own food group.

•Wheat is classified by the season in which it is grown, hardness, color, and other factors. Spring wheat is planted in the spring and harvested in the late summer. Winter wheat is planted in the fall and harvested in the spring or summer, depending on the conditions.

•Kamut, grown in Montana, is an ancient variety of wheat and is an excellent source of the material selenium.

To learn more about Montana Harvest of the Month visit: www.montana.edu/mtharvestofthemonth.