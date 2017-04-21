Gift ideas to thank your guests

Gourmet, eco-friendly, original, unusual—there’s no lack of choice when searching for the perfect wedding favor for your guests. Your small gesture will go a long way in thanking them for being with you on one of the most important days of your life. But despite all the choices, choosing the right favor is never an easy task. Here are a few ideas to point you in the right direction.

Start by setting your budget; this will narrow down your choices and save you time. Then think about the theme of your wedding, if you have one. You could have pretty candles for a romantic wedding, a small cactus for an eco-friendly or exotic wedding, wine glasses for a wedding reception at a vineyard, packs of cards for a wedding with a Las Vegas theme—the possibilities are endless if you use your imagination.

There are gourmet treats (truffles, candies, jams), decorative trinkets (photo frames, magnets, vases) and useful objects (coasters, fans, notepads). You could give a short-lived gift, such as a box of cookies, or an object that your loved ones will be able to keep as a souvenir for a long time. Don’t forget that the gifts should include the date of the wedding and both your names. And get some colored pencils, lollipops or soap bubbles to treat your younger guests.

Go window shopping and search through some specialized stores to find inspiration. You could also ask friends or family which favors they prefer among those they’ve received at other weddings. Also, think about what you would like to be given if you were a guest, and then add your personal touch. After all, your gifts should reflect your personality.

So, bath salts, coffee, a travel diary—what will you be giving your guests?