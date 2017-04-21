First grade Bake a Thunder Cake

On April 4, Mrs. Downing and the first grade class read Thunder Cake.

By Jessica Paul

On April 4, Mrs. Downing and the first grade class read Thunder Cake. After reading the book, they traveled to the FCS classroom where they made a Thunder Cake. Thunder Cake is a story about a little girl overcoming her fear of thunderstorms with the help of her grandmother. The little girl undergoes many tasks so she can help her grandma make real Thunder Cake. She must get eggs from a mean hen, milk from a harsh cow, strawberries and tomatoes from the barnyard trellis, and chocolate from the scary woods. Mrs. Downing taught the kids how to measure out the ingredients, how to fold in ingredients, and how to beat the eggs and sugar together. Then they baked and frosted the cake so they could each enjoy a piece of the delicious Thunder Cake.