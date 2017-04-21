Fallon County Fair Board creates new website

Lani DeBuhr, fairgrounds manager, is announcing a new website which she states, “Is a “one stop shop” for all things related to the fairgrounds and the fair.”

By Sherry Vogel

She explained, “People will be able to reserve the hall, arenas and stalls through it. They will have access to buy tickets and see what is happening on our grounds any given day of the week. They will be able to buy tickets and see the schedule of events for the fair plus updates throughout the week of fair.”

DeBuhr stated, “We want our facilities to be used year around so we have made it easier for the public to find out what is going on out here year around.”

The website will also be used to gather information and allow the community to vote on what they would like to have come to the fair. Other features of the website will allow users to navigate to areas to sign up to be volunteers, sponsors or to be vendors.