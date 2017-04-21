On March 30, Colter Peterson, Jessica Paul, and Advisor, Mr. Isaacs attended the District Student Council meeting in Baker.

By Jessica Paul

On March 30, Colter Peterson, Jessica Paul, and Advisor, Mr. Isaacs attended the District Student Council meeting in Baker. While they were there, they listened to guest speaker Rocky Erickson. Rocky talked about his experiences in sports casting, his three philosophies of life, and told some stories. One of Rocky’s philosophies is to become friends with an older person and learn their stories. When Rocky finished speaking, the students then split into three groups and went to workshops. One workshop was a video of Jimmy Valvano telling people that you + motivation = success. Another workshop was teamwork and leadership building exercises. The final workshop was a video of Prince Ea’s spoken word. In this workshop, the kids watched the short video, discussed National Student Council, and then played a few games. They elected new district officers and elected the advisor to accept the Advisor of the Year award.