Dakotah Rusley interning at NASA

Senior computer engineering student Dakotah Rusley from Baker, Montana, is interning this semester at NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. So far, he has had the opportunity to be involved in the research and development of a high-efficiency, low-power electric thruster for CubeSat operations, as well as provide support for a 3D imaging LIDAR that will fly on NASA’s upcoming Restore-L satellite servicing mission. Dakota says his experience through NASA’s Pathways internship program has been absolutely phenomenal, and truly opened the doors to some amazing career opportunities.

