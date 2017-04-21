Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF MARCH 27-31, 2017. Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week March 27-31, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

CLOSED SESSION MINUTES APPROVAL FOR MARCH 24, 2017. Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for March 24, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried unanimously.

9:30am COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed reports, board minutes, agendas, department e-mails and letters.

10:00am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Road Updates- A county resident would like a road easement. The individual was advised if County takes over the road it becomes a public road. Bobby will go look at that road and a couple of car gates. Graveling – Cap Rock Rd completed, moving to Cabin Creek Rd.

10:15am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Shop Updates- Discussion on Henke snowplows for motor grades. Senior bus; received information on bumper guard and spare tire placement. Cost is about $3,300.00. Carla believes the state would cover 55% of cost. Commission approves installing the bumper guard with spare tire placement. Updates given on shop equipment and repairs.

10:27am Alba left the meeting.

Updates given on Coal Bank project. There will be a 9:00am Conference call to FEMA on 4/4. Cooper Box Culvert; will start seed and mulch in Mid-April. Box Culverts in town; permits going out today. MDU will move the gas line. Discussion on Interlocal agreement and effective dates.

10:48am Bobby left the meeting.

Discussion on MACRS meeting and road laws discussed. Also covered at MACRS meeting were county road standards, trees in right-of-way, road building and speed limits.

11:00am Shannon left the meeting.

TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved March 2017 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $517,520.44 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

11:43am Marilyn Mischel, Action for Eastern Montana joined the meeting.

Final budget request for services. Commission approved.

11:48am Marilyn left the meeting.

11:57am

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:05pm Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; Lee Moore and Bruce Moore, Baker Metal, Rich Menger, Sanitarian joined the meeting.

1:12pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant, Forrest Sanderson, KLJ Contract Engineer joined the meeting.

Baker Metal LOMR

Forrest gave an update on the floodplain issue and timeline of this process. Currently in the Community Acknowledgement process. Then the FEMA process can take from 1-3 years, but we have promised the Moores that once it is submitted to FEMA the Moores can start construction.

Commissioner Ranum makes a motion that the County Commission concurs with the hydraulic modeling prepared by Brosz Engineering and it is consistent with what we believe the floodplain to be on the subject property and that the use proposed and structures to be built will be reasonably free from flooding. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. The motion carried unanimously.

1:25pm Shannon, Lee, Bruce, Rich left the meeting.

Forrest states we need a public hearing June 7th in regards to LOMR for Baker Metal.

1:30pm Forrest and Mary left the meeting.

1:30pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

Legislative updates given. Mail Ballot is dead; it will be a standard election. Weed Bill is dead also. Local Option Tax Bills, both dead.

SB2 – signed into law.

Procurement Bill will hit house floor this week.

HB2 is on the floor for the next 2 days.

HB473 hearing on Thursday.

SB367 is through Senate and headed to appropriations, HB645 is in 3rd writing.

911 Bill should go to Senate floor.

SB278 anticipating it to be on the floor this week.

SB338 Colstrip Bill, scheduled this week.

HB633 is coming up Jason will meet with sponsor.

Baker Lake report, did give comments back to Brosz Engineering.

1:49pm Jason ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the February End of Month Claims in the amount of $309,368.58 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

4:00pm PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

4:20pm EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am Commissioner Baldwin and Commissioner Rost left the meeting to attend a conference call meeting with FEMA regarding Baker Lake Dewatering.

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15am Julie Straub, HRM

COLD WEATHER GEAR POLICY – Cancelled

9:25am Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

9:30am Don Dilworth, Interim IT/ Computer Technician joined the meeting.

9:33am Commissioner Rost re-joined the meeting.

IT

A monitor, keyboard and mouse are needed to go in the server rack. Commission approves purchase.

Ben Keysor, with Proficient Technologies will be here today to help finish with the server. Ben will set up the domain server. Discussion followed on server backup procedures and use of Domain.

9:47am Commissioner Baldwin re-joined the meeting.

Public wireless is completely separate from our system. Discussion followed on wireless security.

9:57am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

10:03am Don left the meeting.

POLICY MANUAL

Review language changes.

10:14am Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager joined the meeting.

Commission asked Julie to return at 10:45am.

10:24am Julie left the meeting.

FAIR

Presented a report of activities for past months and future activities as well as income reports.

10:27am Roger Meggers, Airport Manager joined the meeting.

10:29am Lani left the meeting.

AIRPORT

10:30am Nathan Adams, Field Representative with Senator Daines office joined the meeting via conference call.

PRTC – Discussion on when to try to reschedule the Town Hall Meeting with Ellsworth AFB, decided to try for the first week of June. Nathan would like Senator Daines to visit Ellsworth AFB in person, as it would be more effective. (This Spring or summer.) Discussion followed on need to increase the 500-foot floor fly zone.

10:45am Nathan ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

AIRPORT UPDATES

Advertising in the paper for engineering firms for the RFQ’s. Airport Board meeting has been changed to April 26th. Seals replaced in beacon light.

10:47am Julie Straub, HRM re-joined the meeting.

10:50am Roger left the meeting.

Continued with language review of Policy Manaul. Commission approved.

10:55am Scott Rabbitt, Parks Department Head joined the meeting.

Date to Adopt Policy Manual-April 17th.

PARKS DEPT. UPDATES

Presented proposal for repairs on Splash Park and alternative to the “tulip” that was destroyed. Shade structure replacements scheduled for late May. Scott is still waiting on a quote for the powder coating of fence.

Commissioner Baldwin stated; the garbage needs emptied more frequently. Commission approved for Scott to move forward with the fence and to select one of the alternative splash park features.

11:15am Julie Straub, HRM

11:20am Scott left the meeting.

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM

Received an unemployment claim. Julie explained the initial purpose of the unemployment division. Decision to stick with protocol. Commission approves to proceed.

11:26am Julie left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept the resignation of William Kesinger from the Gun Range Board, Seconded by Commissioner Ranum. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

11:45am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

11:52am Colton Cornwell joined the meeting. Presented a sheet showing amounts paid to Contractor. Commissioner Baldwin asked if the audit is complete. Colton stated no, but he sees this as a misappropriation of funds. Colton feels Carson should not be on the Planning Board and that appointment should be reviewed. Colton states that Carson has stated he received the funds in advance.

11:58pm Colton left the meeting.

12:00pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Being no second, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent, 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager; Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

TIRE SHREDDER

Tom presented images of the tire and tree piles at the Landfill. Julie relayed that Paul Christ approached her regarding his concerns about the amount of manual labor involved in shredding tires. Tom presented information on tire shredders and shredders that would handle trees and tires. Julie relayed that Paul has taken sick days as a result of the work involved in tire shredding, for muscle strain, headaches and chiropractor appointments. Truck tires can weigh up to 110 lbs. and approximately 50% of the tires are truck tires.

1:27pm Elin Kittelmann, Extension Office Agent joined the meeting.

Discussion on tree pile at the landfill continued. Commission advised Tom that budget planning is in the near future. Commissioner Rost would like time to review the presented proposals.

1:33pm Tom and Julie left the meeting.

EXTENSION OFFICE

Updates given on past and future programs.

Elin requests small livestock pens at the Fairgrounds. The Extension office is receiving $2,500.00 each from the Fair Board and 4-H Council. Elin would like to move some of her budget towards purchase cost also. Discussion followed on financial options and ownership. Commission feels that if any budget is to be used, it should come from the Fair as the pens will be staying at the fairgrounds.

Elin will firm up her numbers once a credit has been applied to the order. Commission will check with the auditor also.

1:55pm Elin left the meeting.

2:55pm Randy Hoenke, Rural Fire Warden; Tom Bruha, Baker RFD Chief; Bill Lane, Plevna RFD Chief joined the meeting. RURAL FIRE

Presented a burn permit, a change from the past to alleviate the need of resolutions and allow more flexibility. Commission approves working toward a burn permit system, but will consult the county attorney.

Presented protocol for call out of road equipment for fires. Commission approves.

3:30pm Bill, Tom, and Randy left the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin found out the adoption of a burn permit system falls into Fire District business.

Discussion on county land and subleasing.

4:23pm EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:27am JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor joined the meeting.

CITY UPDATES

Commissioner Ranum clarified that requested funds would only be available if the county had the funds.

Discussion followed on the cost share of two employees who the City and County share wages and benefits on.

City is advertising for another full-time employee for the Parks Department.

The Commission understands that Parks Dept. has only one individual that is in charge, but is not taking Commission recommendations.

Mayor Pratt stated they are raising money for the Clayton Hornung Memorial Bridge for the City Park, Keystone Pipeline has made a donation.

Discussion on land and future XL Pipeline progress.

Discussion on water and sewer price increases. Mayor Pratt said increases will be over a three year span to hit the target rate needed.

9:42am Brenda Hoeger, Dispatcher joined the meeting.

Baker Cleanup Days are coming and will be for 3 weeks, April 22 through May 15th.

9:46am Mayor Pratt left the meeting.

DISPATCH UPDATES

Area in front of Dispatch windows, Brenda asked if that will be a parking space. She is not in favor of this, as dispatchers do not want to look at vehicles. If vehicles were there, they would have to close the shades so people cannot see in. They also do not want them blocked as they use the windows to monitor weather.

Brenda attended a meeting last week about possible protesters that may show up with the Pipeline. Meeting consisted of different scenarios and felt it was a good meeting.

9:52am Brenda left the meeting.

11:00am Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager; Barry Damschen, Damschen Consulting joined the meeting.

Barry discussed his role with the landfill and his contract. Discussion followed on the soil from the lake dewatering project and winterkill of fish.

Commission signed contract.

11:34am Angie Rabbitt, Rec. Dept. Director joined the meeting.

11:37am Tom and Barry left the meeting.

REC. DEPT. UPDATES

Updates given on Legion Baseball, coaches are appointed and schedules completed. Discussion followed on transportation for the team for 2 distant games. Commissioner Ranum asked Angie to speak with Council on Aging.

Will be constructing to move the mound and bases farther out for the younger kids baseball. Will designate one field for 10 yr olds and one for the 12 yr olds. Discussion on options regarding the fields followed.

Interviews with coaches should wrap up this week.

Movie night is Friday.

City league co-ed volleyball has 7 teams. Dance for school age kids has started also, but numbers are down this year.

Baker Jam had a good turnout.

11:45pm PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:03pm Angie left the meeting.

12:05pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Being no second, Commissioner Ranum stepped down from being Vice-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent, 0 Nays. The motion carried.

1:20pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Chuck Lee, DES/911; Julie Straub, HRM, and Don Dilworth, Interim IT/ Computer Technician joined the meeting.

1:23pm Garrett Johnson, DIS joined the meeting via conference call.

Chuck started the meeting with introductions, and confirmation that the Commission would like an IT person on site. Chuck then presented questions to Garrett. Garrett feels everything could be handled remotely. DIS has an office in Miles City. DIS clientele is Custer, Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux, and Daniels Counties. Discussion then followed on how to handle websites. Garrett stated they would use a partner firm, Webgrain. Chuck asked about how familiar DIS is with issues of a variety of county entities and software involved. Garrett stated they specialize in CGEN and HIPAA security. DIS feels they have an advantage, due to all the counties they work with, as all counties access and use the same software.

Question and Answer period followed on DIS, their history, locations, hours of availability and abilities.

DIS will build a replacement program so that the County knows and can plan the budget.

All applications would be moved to the domain and are included in the contract price.

Garrett provided an explanation on domains and redirects.

Contract cost would be $1,850.00 – $2,200.00 per month, unlimited support; to come on site for something new would be additional.

2:00pm Garrett ended the phone call, thereby leaving the meeting. Julie left the meeting.

2:02pm Chuck left the meeting.

2:07pm Don left the meeting.

2:20pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a recess for the day. Being no second, Commissioner Ranum stepped down from being Vice-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent, 0 Nays. The motion carried.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Deb Ranum, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

9:15am Kim Cuppy, Director of Public Health joined the meeting.

HEALTH DEPT. UPDATES

Interviewing today for Home Health Aide position. Discussion on Internet at Health Department. Kim attended the Mental Health meeting last week.

9:22am Kim left the meeting.

10:07am David Espeland, CEO; Margie Losing, CFO; Judy McWilliams, Quality Improvement Coordinator joined the meeting.

FMC UPDATES

Judy presented a Quality Improvement Report (required reporting by the government) in regards to facility uses such as ER, Acute Care, Lab, Mammograms, etc. in comparison to other facilities within the state.

Discussion on Risk Assessment and Emergency Preparedness.

Margie presented financials.

Commissioner Ranum inquired how FMC transferred to PTO (Paid Time Off). David explained it was done 20 years ago and the formulation process that FMC used.

Margie clarified prior reporting.

Mill levy meeting will be Monday night (4/10).

David requested that should the County have a pickup they would be disposing of; the Hospital is in need of one.

Presented an estimate for Parkview 1 repairs and improvements.

County will discuss the bid process for Parkview Repairs.

Commissioner Ranum asked if the cleaning contract or work encompassed is complete.

David, will compile a list of work required.

11:13am Judy, David, and Margie left the meeting.

11:45am PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

11:55am

NOON RECESS – CHAMBER LUNCHEON/RED RIVER INN

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:24pm Kodiak Hill-Davis, David Turch and Associates joined the meeting via conference call.

Updates given on what is being addressed by their office. Completed the draft plan for PRTC mitigation and sent to Roger Meggers to review. Mitigation is requesting a larger window for MOA notification than a few hours and getting rid of the 500 ft floor. Trying to get a formalized methodology in place with Ellsworth to have a written record of complaints of low flyovers that have caused problems. Working with Senator Daines.

Kodiak inquired if their office could provide further aid with the Lake.

1:32pm Kodiak ended the phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

1:30pm Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff joined the meeting.

Updates given in regards to the jail, the old female cell is completed. Current project is to install a couple of double bunks. Attended the Mental Health meeting on the 29th. Some grant funding available for mental health.

1:37pm Colton Cornwell joined the meeting.

FMC meals are cost feasible but the issue is transportation.

Shared concerns of County employees and Wellness program, if benefits could include gym fees or discounts to gun range. Decision to discuss further.

Commissioner Rost inquired about issues of protesters camping on county land. Trent advised, now is the time to visit with the County Attorney.

Commissioner Ranum inquired how a rabies outbreak would be handled, Livestock Board or Sanitarian. Discussion followed.

1:55pm Robert Pfund, KFLN joined the meeting.

1:56pm Trent left the meeting.

1:57pm Mona Madler, SMART and Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

CTEP

Colton read various Commissioner Minutes from 2015 regarding CTEP project. Mona elaborated that the downtown period lighting was taken out of the scope of work due to lack of funds.

Discussion on advertising for bid process. Mona, presented documentation stating the bid advertising met all requirements. Discussion followed on where fund appropriations and amounts were coming from.

Commissioner Ranum asked Colton, with all his research what are you asking. Colton states that funds were misused.

2:23pm Robert left the meeting.

Discussion followed on when the Commission became aware individuals were underpaid, who certified the payroll etc. Colton wanted to know how monies were paid out on the Federal and County portions. More discussion followed on what substantial completion means and percentage still being withheld.

Commissioner Rost and Baldwin stated the audit will show if there was any wrong doing. Lengthy discussion followed on accountability, processes and procedures.

2:42pm Colton left the meeting.

2:45pm Mary left the meeting.

2:57pm Mona left the meeting.

3:00pm Commissioner Ranum asked Peggy to leave the meeting.

3:18pm Peggy rejoined the meeting.

3:26pm Commissioner Rost stepped out of the meeting.

Nicole Benefiel, Justice of the Peace – Canceled

3:30pm

ADJOURN

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn for the day. Being no second, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent, 0 Nays. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder